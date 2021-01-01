Gyamfi's strike steers Asante Kotoko over Gyan's Legon Cities in Ghana Premier League

The Porcupine Warriors proved too strong for The Royals in the matchday 23 fixture at the Accra Sports Stadium

Asante Kotoko are back on top of the Ghana Premier League table following a 1-0 away victory over Legon Cities on Saturday.

Emmanuel Gyamfi's first half strike proved decisive in the matchday 23 tie at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Kotoko, who lost first position following a 2-1 defeat to Medeama last week, have moved back to the summit of the standings, at least temporarily, ahead of Sunday's round of games.

Legon, on the other hand, are caught up in the relegation zone in 16th position.

Kotoko coach Mariano Barreto made three changes to his starting team, restoring Mudasiru Salifu, Christopher Nettey and Godfred Asiamah into the set-up.

Legon relegated veteran Ghana striker Asamoah Gyan to the bench, instead putting faith in the likes of Jonah Attuquaye, in-form Hans Kwoffie and Niger forward Victorien Adebayor.

The away side broke the deadlock in the 13th minute through Okrah, whose touch on Fabio Gama's free-kick was enough to steer the ball into the back of the net.

Four minutes later, Kwoffie had a good chance to draw Legon level after picking up a through pass inside the box but his effort was blocked by goalkeeper Razak Abalora.

In the 22nd minute, The Royals were forced into an early substitution as Shamsu Alhassan picked up an injury and was replaced by former Kotoko attacker Baba Mahama.

Then Adebayor attempted to send a curling effort into the top left corner but Abalora was once again on hand to handle the danger.

Emmanuel Gyamfi, having fended off a challenge in the box, could have doubled Kotoko's lead but his strike flew just wide.

Just back after the break, Gyamfi found himself in a good position once again, attacking from the right-wing, but his shot from the edge of the box flashed across the face of goal.

Attuquaye responded with a shot for Legon but his effort just outside the box went off target.

In the 66th minute, Nettey was picked out by a Gama pass but the final shot was denied by goalkeeper Winfred Honu.

Legon had a glorious chance to equal the score when Mahama went on a dangerous run from the centre circle in the 68th minute but the attacker's attempt to shoot through the legs of onrushing Abalora saw the ball go straight into the goalkeeper's body.

Article continues below

Gyan was then introduced into the game in place of Kwoffie in the 75th minute in The Royals' search for an equaliser.

Four minutes to full-time, Salifu Mudasiru was set up by Gyamfi for a shot but the midfielder's half volley flew over the bar.

After five minutes of injury time, the referee brought the game to an end.