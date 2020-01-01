Gyamfi reveals Asante Kotoko's Fifa Club World Cup and title aims on 85th anniversary

The Porcupine Warriors executive sheds light on their ambitions for the next three Ghana Premier League seasons

board member Kwadwo Boateng Gyamfi reveals their ambition is to win the Premier League ( ) successively.

The renowned businessman is part of a new 12 member board set up to lead the administration of the club.

The Kumasi-based outfit, the most successful club in the history of the Premier League, are celebrating their 85th anniversary on Monday.

More teams

Happy Birthday, Porcupine Family🦔✌



Today is our day. Our forbears had a vision which is the reason we are able to celebrate the biggest football club on the continent; the legacy and story formed 85yrs ago that continues to grow.🔴🔴#AKSC #StaySafe #AriseLetsBuild #Kotoko@85 pic.twitter.com/O18MhLF8Ku — Asante Kotoko SC (@AsanteKotoko_SC) August 31, 2020

"That [winning titles] is the only way we can write our names in the history books. So we are really bent on making the club great again. By the end of our term, we would have achieved something very unique," Gyamfi told Daily Graphic.

"We have our reputations at stake and we want to achieve success, so we will tighten the screws and do things that will uplift the image of the club.

"You see Kotoko fans need only one thing, win, and to win, you need good players and you also need to motivate them. Player motivation is very important.

"We will ensure that the right thing is done to project the image of the club and then make the fans happy. So we will do whatever we have to do to win the league continuously for about three years and if we are able to win the African trophy, the excitement will come."

Kotoko have won the league title on 23 occasions, four more than archrivals . Their last league title, though, came six years ago.

The Porcupine Warriors have also won the Ghana on nine occasions.

“Asante Kotoko is the biggest club in Ghana, no doubt. And for me, it’s the third biggest club in Africa, in structure. Unfortunately, the same cannot be said of its content," new chief executive officer Nana Yaa Amponsah said at his unveiling earlier this month.

“I am here to help the board and the entire Kotoko fraternity to match this superstructure with befitting content.

“I dare say that Asante Kotoko is bigger than [Ghana's two main political parties] NPP [New Patriotic Party] and NDC [National Democratic Congress]. Kotoko transcends boundaries. Kotoko is a culture.

“The joy this club gives its teeming supporters cannot be matched by any political party in Ghana.

"I, therefore, plead with you to give me double the support you give your individual political parties of choice, and we will make Asante Kotoko great again.

Article continues below

“I’m going to make sure Kotoko participate in the Fifa Club World Cup."

Kotoko have also won the Caf on two occasions.

The 2020-21 GPL is expected to commence in October.