GWPL Week 4 Wrap: Berry, Hasaacas and Ampem Darkoa extend fine run

The Ghanaian Women's Premier League sides maintained their fine start to the season with wins in their fourth matches

Berry Ladies secured their fourth consecutive win of the season following Sunday's 2-1 victory at home over Police Ladies.

Mercy Tagoe's team continued where they left off against Sea Lion as Faustina Akpo gave them the lead in the 32nd minute of the tie.

The Police side, however, didn't allow the visitors' celebration to last as they earned a leveller on the heels of a fine build-up through Victoria Teye Williams a minute later at Mcdan La Town Park.

After the break, the visitors pushed for a win and were rewarded in the 61st minute through Thelma Baffour Atuah's strike from the spot.



The result keeps Berry at the top of the Southern log with 12 points from four games, while Police are in fifth with four points from four.

On the same day, Hasaacas Ladies continued their impressive start to the season following a 1-0 victory at Soccer Intellectuals.

Coming from a 1-0 win over Thunder Queens, Hasaacas were aiming to preserve the fine form, while Intellectuals were hoping to celebrate a consecutive win after a 1-0 triumph at Police Ladies.

At Ajumako Asaasan Park, Milot Abena Pokua's 41st-minute effort was all Yusif Basigi's team needed to claim a third win of the season.

The latest victory means Hasaacas are second on the log with 10 points from four games, while Intellectuals are fourth with six points.

Earlier on Saturday, Thunder Queens and Immigration Ladies played out a 1-1 draw in a tightly-contested fixture in the Southern zone.

After a goalless half time draw, Elizabeth Oppong broke the deadlock for Thunder Queens with her fine strike a minute after the restart at Tema Community School Park.

Immigration, however, fought back and were eventually gifted a point through Francisca Asabea's own goal 10 minutes later.

The draw leaves Thunder and Immigration in the sixth and seventh positions, respectively, with just two points from four matches.

At Nduom Stadium, Sea Lion Ladies' quest for a maiden win of the season ended in tears as they suffered a 3-1 loss to Lady Strikers.

On the heels of three defeats in a row, Sea Lion aimed to halt their disappointing run, while Strikers sought a third win in a row.

Gladys Amfobea opened the scoring for Strikers in the much-talked-about Oguaa derby in the 10th minute but Elizabeth Owusuaa struck for Sea Lion to cancel out the visitors' lead 17 minutes later.

Amfobea grabbed her second goal of the match 24 minutes after the restart before Suzzy Dede Teye scored in the 74th minute to seal the win.

Despite the win, Strikers remain third on the Southern Zone log with nine points from four games, while Sea Lion are bottom with no points following a fourth defeat in a row.

On Friday, Northern Ladies and Pearl Pia Ladies shared the spoils in the Northern Zone after a 1-1 draw at Aliu Mahama Stadium.

Pearl made a bright start to the encounter, although they only got their opening goal through Zubeiru Hiqma in the 43rd minute.

Northern, however, bounced back into the mix when Jafar Rahama scored the equaliser, four minutes after the restart to secure a draw.

The result means Northern and Pearl are placed in fifth and sixth, respectively, with five points from the four matches this season.

Elsewhere, Ampem Darkoa Ladies extended their unbeaten run following a 3-2 victory over Supreme Ladies in Techiman on Friday.

A brace from Patience Kundok along Ophelia Serwaa Amponsah's strike helped Ampem edge Supreme despite Juliana Bofowaa and Afishata Mohammed's efforts at Ohene Ameyaw Park.

On the back of two wins, Ampem got themselves in front when Amponsah broke the deadlock in the 34th minute of the encounter.

After the restart, Bofowaa levelled in the 52nd minute for Supreme and Mohammed gave the visitors the lead on the hour mark.

Having surrendered their lead, Ampem recovered from the setback when Kundok netted the equaliser in the 68th minute before getting her second and the winner of the match five minutes later.

After the game, Ampem opened a three-point lead at the top with 10 points from four matches, while Supreme are fourth with six points.

In another Nothern Zone fixture, Kumasi Sports Academy bowed to a 1-0 defeat at home to Prison Ladies in Accra on Saturday.

After a goalless first half, Abigail Tutuwaah's 59th strike was all Prison Ladies required to celebrate their second win of the season.

With the result, Kumasi are second from bottom with four points from four matches, while Prison are second with seven points.

On the same day, Ashtown Ladies defeated city rivals Fabulous Ladies 3-0 in a one-sided Ashanti derby at Wesco Park in Kumasi.

A second-half brace from Fidous Yakubu brace along with Ella Oheneba Afriyie's strike for Alex Camara’s side allowed them to celebrate a win in the oldest rivalry in the nation's women's football history.

After the encounter, Ashtown moved to third on the Northern log with six points from four matches, while Fabulous remain bottom with one point from the same number of matches.