GWPL Week 3 Wrap: Berry, Hasaacas and Ampem Darkoa maintain unbeaten run

The Ghanaian Women's Premier League outfits continued their impressive start to the campaign, with victories in their third fixtures

Lady Strikers claimed their second consecutive win on the bounce following Sunday's 1-0 victory at home over Immigration Ladies.

After a first win in a 5-4 triumph at Thunder Queens, the Strikers continued on a high as they secured the three points on their ground thanks to Gifty Addai Boakye's lone effort.

The result saw Strikers move to third on the Northern Zone log with six points from three games, while Immigration dropped to seventh with just one point from the same number of matches.

Also in the Northern Zone, Police Ladies suffered their defeat of the season following a 1-0 loss to Soccer Intellectuals on Sunday.

Coming into the encounter, the Police side aimed to extend their undefeated run to three, while Intellectuals were smarting from 3-1 defeat at the hand of in-form Berry Ladies last week.

After netting the lone effort against Berry, Adina Akpo continued her superb scoring form in front of goal as she scored the winner in the 11th minute to condemn the hosts to a first defeat.

The defeat means Police Ladies are now fifth with four points, while Soccer Intellectuals climbed to fourth with six in Southern Zone log.

Earlier on Saturday, Hasaacas Ladies extended their unbeaten run this season following a 1-0 victory over Thunder Queens at home.

Prior to the contest, Thunder sought to avoid a consecutive defeat after 5-4 loss to Lady Strikers last time out, while Hasaacas aimed to regain winning form after a 0-0 draw at Immigration.

However, Patience Prah's 65th minute own goal gifted the hosts their second win of the season and condemned the Immigrations to the second defeat of the campaign in the Southern Zone.

The latest result means Hasaacas are second on the log with seven points from three outings, while Thunder are sixth with just one.

The same day at Madina Astroturf Park, Berry Ladies maintained hundred percent start, securing a 2-1 victory over Sea Lion Ladies.

After triumphs over Immigrations Ladies and Soccer Intellectuals, Mercy Tagoe's ladies eyed a third in a row, while Sea Lion chased their first point of the season after consecutive defeats.

Alice Sarpong's fifth minute strike gave a shock first-half lead to the visitors but Felicity Asante's 59th minute effort along with Anastasia Achiaa's own-goal handed the hosts the three points.

The win ensured Berry stayed on top with nine points from three games, while pointless Sea Lions are bottom of the table after the loss.

In the northern zone, Fabulous Ladies failed to end their winless start to the season after a 1-0 defeat to Ampem Darkoa Ladies in Kumasi.

Ampem aimed to continue from were they left off in a 2-0 win over Pearl Pia Ladies, while Fabulous were seeking to overcome disappointments from the 1-0 defeat at Supreme Ladies last week.

However, Tracy Twum's solitary effort in the 15th minute of the fixture was all the visitors required to earn a second win of the term.

With the win, Ampem are now leaders of the Northern Zone with seven points from three outings, while the defeat left Fabulous at the foot of the table with just one point from same games.

Elsewhere, Prison Ladies played out a 1-1 draw with Northern Ladies at the Coronation Park in Sunyani on Saturday.

Fredericka Tokudzor opened the scoring for the visitors after just 20 minutes of action but Abigail Tutuwaah cancelled out the lead 10 minutes later to ensure both teams shared the spoils.

The draw means Prison are fourth with four points from three ties, while Northern are third with the same points from the same games.

At the Okesse Park, Kumasi Sports Academy Ladies crashed to their first defeat of the season after a 1-0 loss to Ashtown Ladies.

On the heels of a 1-0 win at Northern, Kumasi Academy could not build on their away win as Comfort Baah Nuako's 76th minute strike to a defeat at the hands of a win-hungry visitors.

The defeat keeps Prison in the fourth position with four points from three, while Ashtown are now seventh with three from three.

Also, Pearl Pia Ladies bounced back to winning ways following a 2-1 victory over Supreme Ladies at Tamale Utrecht Park on Saturday.

Article continues below

Coming from a 2-0 defeat to Ampem Darkoa, Nana Adarkwa's side were hoping to end the two-game winning streak of their visitors.

Patience Berchie Afriyie's early second half effort was not enough as a first-half brace from Shahadu Rashida gave Pearl the three points.

The win moved Pearl to sixth on the log with fourth points, while Supreme dropped to second place after the first loss of the season.