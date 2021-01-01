GWPL Week 1 Wrap: Northern Ladies, Berry Ladies and Supreme Ladies off to flying start

Mukarama Abdulai starred as the Ghana Women's Premier League season made a return with six games across the country this weekend

Lady Strikers bowed to a 2-1 defeat at home against Hasaacas Ladies in a Women's Premier League Southern region match on Sunday.

Veronica Appiah opened the scoring for Hasaacas in the 34th minute of the encounter at the Robert Mensah Sports Stadium.

Lady Strikers, however made a stunning return in the second half of the contest as they finally found a breakthrough against the visitors thanks to Suzzy Dede Teye's equaliser in the 71st minute.

11 minutes from full time, Appiah fired home the matchwinner to ensure Yusuf Basigi's ladies claim maximum points.

The victory puts Hasaacas in second with three points from the first game of the season and level with leaders Berry Ladies. They will square up against Immigrations Ladies in their next fixture.

Earlier on Saturday, Berry Ladies edged Immigrations Ladies 3-2 to a make a bright start to their league campaign at Madina AstroTurf in Accra.

A brace from Eugenia Tetteh along with Nina Norshie's strike were all Mercy Tagoe-Quarco's team required to outscore their visitors despite efforts of Francisca Asabea and Romanatu Tahiru.

The triumph saw Monica Addai named the Player of the March and her Berry Ladies side goes top of the Southern regional log with three points from their opening match of the season.

Meanwhile, Northern Ladies defeated Ashtown ladies 3-1 in their opening match of the Northern region campaign in Kumasi on Saturday.

Comfort Baah scored the only goal for the hosts but a hat-trick from 2018 U17 Women's World Cup topscorer Mukarama Abdulai handed the visitors the bragging rights at Opoku Ware Shs Park.

Beatrice Akwaboah was crowned the Player of the Match as the victory places Northern Ladies top of the Northern region log.

Elsewhere, Imoro Amadu's Prisons Ladies suffered a 2-1 defeat to Supreme Ladies in a Southern regional clash in Accra on the same day.

Helena Obeng provided the only goal of the encounter for Prisons but Nancy Amoh's strike and Janet Apana's own goal gifted the visitors the crucial victory at Coronation Park in Sunyani.

Sandra Owusu Ansah's superb contribution in Supreme Ladies' victory earned her the Player of the Match gong. The result powered Supreme to the second spot on the Northern region table.

At Ejisu Community Park, Kumasi Sports Academy forced Ampem Darkoa Ladies to a 1-1 draw in a Northern region fixture.

Constance Achiaa's effort for the Kumasi-based outfit cancelled out Priscilla Okyere's opening goal as both teams shared the spoils.

In spite of the draw, Comfort Yeboah was rewarded with the Player of the Match award due to her display for Ampem Darkoa Ladies.

In Tamale, Pearlpia Ladies played out a 1-1 draw with Fabulous Ladies in the Northern region encounter at the Utrecht Academy Park.

Agnes Aduako's effort gave the visitors the shock lead in their opening day fixture but Bassira Alhassan's strike helped Pearlpia avoid suffering a losing start in their new campaign at home.

Konlan Fiindib Cynthia won the Player of the Match award thanks to her impressive showing in Pearlpia Ladies' rescue from defeat.

Meanwhile, two other fixtures - Police Ladies and Thunder Queens and Soccer Intellectual and Sea Lions Ladies FC were postponed to Wednesday, according to the Ghana Football Association.

In a statement on its website, the GFA attributed the unfortunate developments to the delayed receipt of Covid-19 results from the participating clubs.