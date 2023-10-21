'Gutted' - Paul Mullin sends out strong message after Wrexham denied victory by late Bradford equaliser

Paul Mullin admitted he was 'gutted' Wrexham conceded a late equaliser in a 1-1 draw at Bradford City on Saturday.

Mullin scores for Wrexham

Bradford secure late draw

Striker "gutted" over the result

WHAT HAPPENED? The Welsh side looked to be heading for a 1-0 win after Mullin's powerful header in the 68th minute but Adam Wilson ensured both teams came away with a point courtesy of his strike five minutes from time. After the match, the striker took to X, formerly Twitter, to lament the result, whilst also praising the club's travelling fans.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The goal was Mullin's second of the campaign after recovering from a punctured lung in pre-season. The 28-year-old scored 47 goals last season in all competitions, so to get their star player back amongst the goals is vital to their promotion hopes. The result means the Red Dragons are fourth in the division.

WHAT NEXT? Wrexham take on Sutton United on Tuesday at the Racecourse Ground in another League Two clash.