Gundogan signs contract extension with Manchester City until 2023

The German star was touted for a summer transfer earlier this year, but is now set to remain a key part of Pep Guardiola's squad for years to come

midfielder Ilkay Gundogan has signed a fresh four-year contract at Etihad Stadium ahead of the new Premier League season.

The 28-year-old had only one year left to run on his previous deal and speculation over his future at the club had been swirling amid a lack of progress in negotiations over an extension.

The international was reportedly open to undertaking a new challenge away from Manchester, having expressed a desire to sign the final long-term contract of his career.

City have ultimately decided to give Gundogan the opportunity to see out his remaining years at the highest level at the Etihad and he has accepted their offer on Friday morning.

The former ace has put pen to paper on a new deal which will see him stay at City until 2023 and he expressed his delight after the announcement was made.

"I am very happy to have signed the new contract,” Gundogan told City's official website.

“I have hugely enjoyed the last three years here at City and everyone at the Club has helped make me feel at home from my very first day.

Article continues below

“It’s a privilege to be a part of this team, playing the style of football we do and winning trophies. It's very difficult to do that and I’m delighted to be a part of it.

“I’m really excited about what we can go on to achieve in the next few seasons.”