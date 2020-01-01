Guingamp part ways with Nigeria's Oparanozie

The former Super Falcons captain is leaving the outfit after a successful sojourn in the French women's top-flight

French women's top division side have parted ways with international Desire Oparanozie following the expiration of her contract with the club.

The cancellation of the remaining matches in due to the coronavirus pandemic has brought an end to her six-year-long career with the French outfit.

The 26-year-old joined the Division 1 Feminine side following a brief spell at Turkish women's top-flight side Ataşehir Belediyespor in 2014.

Before her move to Atasehir, she started her professional career in Europe with an initial loan to Turkish side Luleburgaz 39 Spor in 2011 from Nigerian side Delta Queens, where she later returned after an unsuccessful two-month spell.

Her fine showing at the 2012 U20 Women's World Cup in , where she scored three goals to help the Falconets emerged fourth, saw her earn a deal with then Russian giants Rossiyanka, where she scored twice in 11 games.

One of her goals for Rossiyanka came in her first-ever Uefa Women's campaign against Sparta Praha in the Round of 16 first leg fixture in Prague on November 1, 2012.

After a season-long stint, she left the Russian side for German club on a two-year deal, but only managed to feature in one match for the senior team and was later forced to return to with Atasehir after being relegated to the B-team.

During her stay at Guingamp, the former Bayelsa Queens star scored more than 45 goals in 106 appearances, and was named captain for the 2019-20 season, leading them to a French Women's Cup semi-final before the Covid-19 outbreak.

In the build-up to the 2020-21 season, Guingamp parted ways with Oparanozie and five other players as the club decided against renewing their contracts, as reported by The Telegram.

Besides Oparanozie, Guingamp also did not extend deals for Manon Toti, Juliette Merle, Ekaterina Tyryshkina and Carlin Hudson, while Agathe Fauvel leaves for a personal project.

However, the services of Mali striker Aissata Traore and midfielder Jeannette Yango were retained ahead of the new season.

Having left Guingamp, Oparanozie, who captained Nigeria to the Women’s World Cup stage for the first time in 20 years last year, is now a free agent.

Ans she is expected to secure a new club in the coming weeks following her exploits last season in France, where she scored six goals in 12 matches, including a 40m stunner against Paris.