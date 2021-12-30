Guinea Bissau’s Afcon 2021: Cande names Sochaux’s Ambri and Porto’s Gomes

Guinea Bissau have announced their final 24-man squad for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations with Sochaux’s Omar Ambri and Reims’ Moreto Cassama making the cut.



Djurtus are making their third appearance at the continental showpiece and they will square up against three-time African champions Nigeria, Egypt and Sudan in Group D.

To this end, coach Baciro Cande has named a team mainly foreign-based professionals to compete for honours against the rest of Africa.

According to him, his side’s objective is to "to do better than the two previous editions by qualifying in the second round" after their first two Afcon participations in 2017 and 2019 ended at the group stage level.

Also included in the final list is Vizela goalkeeper Samba Balde, Portimonense’s Fali Cande as well as Jefferson Encada who represents Leixoes in the Portuguese league.

They will commence their campaign against the Sudanese senior national team on January 11 at the Roumde Adjia Stadium in Garoua.

Four days later, they tackle Pharaohs at the same venue before taking on Augustine Eguavoen’s Super Eagles on January 19 at the Stade Ahmadou Ahidjo, Yaounde.



Guinea Bissau Afcon 2021 squad

Goalkeepers: Jonas Mendes (Beira Mar, Portugal), Maurice Gomis (Ayia Napa FC, Cyprus), Manuel Mama Samba Balde (Vizela, Portugal)

Defenders: Eulanio Chipela Gomes (FC Porto, Portugal), Fali Cande (Portimonense, Portugal), Manconi Soriano Mané (Moreirense, Portugal), Ladislau Leonel Ucha Alves (Marihense, Portugal), Aurisio Saliu Junior (Vilafranquence, Portugal), Opa Sangatte (Chateauroux, France), Jefferson Encada (Leixoes, Portugal), Ferdinand Mendy (Alloa Athletic FC, Scotland).

Midfielders: Judilson Gomes (AS Monaco, France), Jorge Braima Candé Nougueira (Farense, Portugal), Jaoa Lamine Jaquité (Vilafranquence, Portugal), Moreto Cassama (Stade Reims, France), Alfa Semedo Esteves (Vitoria Guimaraes, Portugal), Panutchi Pereira Camara (Plymouth Argyle, England)

Forwards: Mama Samba Balde (Troyes, France), Piqueti Djassi Silva (Al Shoalah, Saudi Arabia), Jorge Barbosa Intima (Wisla Plock, Poland), Mauro Rodrigues Texeira (Sion, Switzerland), Joseph Mendes (Niort, France), Steve Brahim Omar Ambri (Sochaux, France), Frédéric Mendy (Vitoria Setubal, Portugal)