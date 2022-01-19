Guinea-Bissau 0-2 Nigeria: Super Eagles keep 100 per cent group record

Nigeria defeated Guinea-Bissau 2-0 to finish their group campaign at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations with a 100 per cent win record.

After a goalless first half, goals from Umar Sadiq and William Troost-Ekong helped the three-time African champions grab nine points after three games in Group D.

After victories over Egypt and Sudan in previous games, Eguavoen made eight changes to his starting XI which included Sadiq, goalkeeper Francis Uzoho, Semi Ajayi, Chidera Ejuke and Kelechi Nwakali.

Sadiq opened the scoring in the 56th minute after a fine left-footed pass from Kelechi Iheanacho.

