Gueye boost for Senegal and Everton as star recovers from injury

Everton manager Frank Lampard has confirmed the return to fitness of Idrissa Gana Gueye ahead of their Premier League fixture against Bournemouth.

Gueye was substituted against Leicester

He missed the Carabao Cup defeat against Bournemouth

Gueye is in the Senegal squad for the World Cup

WHAT HAPPENED? The 33-year-old Gueye picked up an injury during the Toffees 2-0 Premier League defeat against Leicester City at Goodison Park on November 5.

During the fixture, he was withdrawn and subsequently missed Everton's 4-1 defeat against Bournemouth in the third round of the Carabao Cup last Tuesday.

Ahead of Everton's return to face Bournemouth in the league at Vitality Stadium on Saturday, Lampard shed light on the fitness of Gueye and Amadou Onana.

WHAT DID LAMPARD SAY? "[Onana and Gana] are fit. They've trained. As long as we don't have any issues in the next 24 hours, then they'll be available."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Despite the injury, Gueye was named in the Senegal squad by coach Aliou Cisse ahead of the 2022 Fifa World Cup in Qatar.

He is among the midfielders, the others being Pathe Ismael Ciss (Rayo Vallecano), Krepin Diatta (Monaco), Pape Gueye (Olympique Marseille), Cheikhou Kouyate (Nottingham Forest), Mamadou Loum (Reading), Nampalys Mendy (Leicester City and Moustapha Name (Pafos FC).

The latest news from Lampard will be good for Cisse as Senegal, who are pooled in Group A, prepare to take on hosts Qatar, Netherlands, and Ecuador at the Gulf nation.

WHAT IS MORE? Since moving to Everton from Paris Saint-Germain at the start of the season, Gueye has made nine Premier League appearances and is yet to find the back of the net.

Last season for PSG, he played 26 Ligue 1 games, scored three goals and provided one assist.

WHAT NEXT FOR GUEYE? He will hope to help Everton earn revenge against Bournemouth at Vitality Stadium on Saturday before he links up with the Senegal squad in readiness for the World Cup.