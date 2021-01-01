​Guehai, Elloh score and Boho bags hat-trick of assists in Logrono victory

The Ivorian duo and Equato-guinean played prominent roles in their side's return to winning ways in Sunday's encounter

Ida Guehai and Rebecca Elloh were on target, while Jade Boho provided three assists as Logrono beat Deportivo La Coruna 3-0 in Sunday's Spanish Primera Iberdrola encounter.



Despite a rough campaign, the Cote d'Ivoire duo and Equatorial Guinea international have impressed this season and they all produced superb performances to lead their side past the visitors.



In a quest to end an eight-match winless run, Jose Moncayo handed the African trio starting roles against Manuel Sanchez's side, who defeated Rayo Vallecano 3-0 last week.



Boho got Logrono off to a flying start when she set up Guehai to opening the scoring after just 13 minutes in the encounter.



Having enjoyed a slim first half led, the hosts built on their advantage when Boho bagged a brace of assists, with Elloh netting her inviting pass five minutes after the restart.



The Equatorial Guinea star completed her treble of assists when she played in Ines Juan to seal the triumph four minutes from full-time.



With her hat-trick of assists, Boho, who featured for 81 minutes, now has four goals and five assists for Logrono this season.



Ivorian Elloh featured for the duration of the game and increased her tally to three in 22 outings, while compatriot Guehai got her fourth goal of the season in 21 appearances for Logrono.



Kenya's Cynthia Musongo featured for the final nine minutes as Boho's replacement, while Ghana's Grace Asantewaa and South Africa's Nothando Vilakazi were not dressed for the tie.



The win saw Logrono move to 15th on the log, with 19 points from 23 matches this season. The Africans will be anxious to ensure their side avoid defeat when they take on Levante on March 27.