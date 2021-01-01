Guardiola says injured Man City star Gundogan will be ready to face Arsenal

The Germany international has been in red-hot form and could be back for Sunday's game at the Emirates Stadium

Manchester City head coach Pep Guardiola has offered a positive injury update on Ilkay Gundogan, saying the midfielder should be ready to face Arsenal on Sunday.

Gundogan missed Wednesday's 3-1 victory over Everton with a slight groin muscle injury, as City made it 17 straight wins in all competitions.

But the Germany international, who suffered the injury against Tottenham last weekend, appears set to make a quick return.

What Guardiola said about Gundogan

“He is much, much better,” Guardiola said after the match at Goodison Park.

“It is not a big issue, but to avoid risk today, we have given him a few more days to recover.

“But for Arsenal and Borussia Monchengladbach he should be ready.

"Of course Gundo is exceptional. We spoke about that. If you want to win titles and finals we need the whole squad.”

Gundogan's red-hot form

The 30-year-old has put himself in contention for year-end awards with his play recently, having scored 11 goals in his last 12 Premier League games.

That tally has already surpassed his previous career high for league goals, set in 2018-19 when he netted six times for City.

Article continues below

City continue incredible run

With their win at Goodison Park, City have now won their first 10 Premier League matches of 2021. They are now the first English top-flight side to win their first 10 games of a calendar year.

Guardiola's side also stretched their lead to 10 points atop the table, as they look to regain the Premier League title they lost to Liverpool last season.

What's next for City

After Sunday's match against the Gunners, City will face Borussia Monchengladbach in the Champions League last-16 first leg on Wednesday.

Further reading