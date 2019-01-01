Guardiola praises Sterling's desire but wants more improvement

The England attacker is in career-best form but can still get better, according to his club manager

Raheem Sterling's hunger and desire to score goals means Pep Guardiola believes the star has plenty more improvement left to make.

winger Sterling came off the bench to break Dinamo Zagreb's dogged resistance in Tuesday's Group C match at the Etihad, before brilliantly setting up fellow substitute Phil Foden to seal a 2-0 victory in stoppage time.

It moved the 24-year-old on to nine goals in all competitions this season – well on the way to the 25 he chalked up last campaign.

"I said many times, in a few years he will be a better player than today," Guardiola said after a match where his team backed up their tournament-opening 3-0 victory away to .

"His desire, the way he came in, he saw the first ball and attacked one against two. He was aggressive and the crowd said 'wow'.

"Raheem is a player who is always there. He has this talent. He loves to score goals. On the crosses you always have that feeling."

It marks a contrast with the player Guardiola inherited on the back of a torrid Euro 2016.

Then, a mistake or wasted chance could severely knock Sterling off his stride.



Now, as evidenced by him wrapping up a 3-1 Premier League win at last Saturday despite a wretched earlier miss from close range, City's most potent attacking threat will relentlessly go back for more.

"He said a few days ago that he missed chances against but never was upset, was never thinking about bad mistakes. He was thinking about another [chance]," Guardiola said

"That is the point with Raheem. The feeling we had in the first season when we arrived here was he played good but it was like the goal… he didn't care.

"Now, all the movements are there. [He gets] the ball and he is going to try and score. Still he can improve, in the finishing and the last decision.

"The pass to Phil was perfect. Commit, make a good decision, [using] the movement of Riyad [Mahrez] as well. It was good.

"But I still think he has a gap to improve and be even more clinical. The important thing is all the time he is there.

"That is the reason why this season and the previous season he has scored a lot of goals."