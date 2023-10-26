Man City line up Kevin De Bruyne successor! Pep Guardiola eyes move for Jamal Musiala after Bayern contract talks stall

Pep Guardiola is eyeing up a move for Bayern Munich's Jamal Musiala as Manchester City look for a successor to Kevin de Bruyne.

Musiala contract talks stall with Bayern

Guardiola wants midfielder

Looking to replace De Bruyne

WHAT HAPPENED? Musiala's contract talks with Bayern have reportedly stalled over the past few weeks and, as per AZ, Guardiola wants the Citizens to take advantage of the situation to try and sign the 20-year-old. The City boss is also looking to the future and sees Musialas as a good candidate to take over from an ageing and as of recently, injury-prone, De Bruyne.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: While the Bavarians and the German midfielder are still working out ways to continue their current relationship, it has been reported that with several top clubs interested Musiala could be snatched away. The reports have also stated that while Liverpool are still interested in signing the youngster, Guardiola's City and Real Madrid are the likeliest destinations for Musiala if he decides to call it quits on his Bayern career.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT? Musiala will be in action on Saturday, October 28 when Bayern host Darmstadt in hopes of keeping up with Bayer Leverkusen.