GTBank: Picking Ghana's greatest goal

Goal in partnership with GTBank takes a look back at some the Black Stars' greatest goals. Here are the top three picks

have scored too many important goals in the past and singling out three of the greatest has been an arduous task.

These are the top three Black Stars goals Goal has identified.

2008 Sulley Muntari

Our first pick goes to Sulley Muntari's thunderbolt in the opening game of the 2008 edition of Africa's premier competition on January 20.

With Guinea and Ghana locked at 1-1 and seemingly heading for a draw, Muntari produced a moment of brilliance as he fired past the goalkeeper from 25-yards out to hand the hosts a hard-fought victory in front of their fans.

Muntari was, at the time, one of the senior players in the team, and it took something special from an experienced player to get Ghana's campaign off to the flying start.

Apart from its beauty and class, Muntari's goal is considered one of the greatest because it came in right at the end of the match when everyone thought they were not going to beat Guinea.

2010 Asamoah Gyan

The second pick goes to Asamoah Gyan for his 21st-minute header against at the 2010 continental showpiece on January 28.

Gyan used his technique to connect with Kwado Asamoah's corner and help the Black Stars qualify for the final.

The goal proved vital as it sent the Super Eagles packing and the Black Stars to their second successive continental final.

2015 Asamoah Gyan

Our third pick is another Gyan goal, this time against on 23 January.

After losing the opening match of the tournament with Gyan sitting out the encounter, Ghana needed to bounce back.

And it was Gyan who scored the only goal of the game as he chased down a Wakaso Mubarak pass deep into stoppage time, before handing the Black Stars their first win of the tournament.

What's your greatest Black Stars goal ever scored at the African showpiece?

