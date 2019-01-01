GTBank Moment of the Match - Guinea-Bissau v Ghana

The Black Stars came from behind to top their Afcon group ahead of reigning champions, Cameroon. This is the GTBank Moment of the Match

beat Guinea-Bissau 2-0 to qualify for the Round of 16 of the at New Suez Stadium on Tuesday evening.

striker Jordan Ayew and ace Thomas Partey scored for the Black Stars in an improved second-half showing.

After an uninspiring first-half, the best moment of the match came just 32 seconds after the break, when Jordan Ayew cut inside from the left flank. He then produced a beautiful, curling strike to the left of goalkeeper Jonas Mendes to open the scoring.

You can watch the Moment of the Match, in our special animation here:

Two goals scored against 🇬🇼Guinea-Bissau and qualification to the Round of 16 - but this Jordan Ayew opener's got to be 🇬🇭Ghana's moment of the match? pic.twitter.com/UlxNpY1b4M — Goal Ghana (@goal_ghana) July 3, 2019

This content is brought to you by GTBank.