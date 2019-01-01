Afcon
Africa Cup of Nations

GTBank Moment of the Match - Guinea-Bissau v Ghana

The Black Stars came from behind to top their Afcon group ahead of reigning champions, Cameroon. This is the GTBank Moment of the Match

Ghana beat Guinea-Bissau 2-0 to qualify for the Round of 16 of the Africa Cup of Nations at New Suez Stadium on Tuesday evening.

Crystal Palace striker Jordan Ayew and Atletico Madrid ace Thomas Partey scored for the Black Stars in an improved second-half showing.

After an uninspiring first-half, the best moment of the match came just 32 seconds after the break, when Jordan Ayew cut inside from the left flank. He then produced a beautiful, curling strike to the left of goalkeeper Jonas Mendes to open the scoring.

You can watch the Moment of the Match, in our special animation here:

 

 

