GTBank Moment of the Match - Cameroon v Ghana

The Black Stars' fixture against the Indomitable Lions was one of the most highly anticipated games, and this is the GTBank Ghana Moment of the Match

and drew 0-0 at the Ismailia Stadium in Africa's premier tournament's second group game in on Saturday night.

Even though Black Stars fans will be disappointed, this point keeps them in contention to progress to the knockout round. A victory in their last game against Guinea-Bissau will guarantee Ghana's place in the Round of 16.

In a match with no goals, the goalkeepers were on show, so naturally our Moment of the Match came from Ghana's Richard Ofori who produced the best save.

In the 41st minute Christian Bassogog couldn't believe his misfortune, when Ofori made a flying one-handed save to deny him.

You can watch the Moment of the Match, in our special animation here:

A perfect square-play met by a superb strike in the box🧐 - and then the Black Stars' Ofori happened,😍 making a flying one-hand save! ❤️



Was that save Ghana's moment of the match against Cameroon?🤔 pic.twitter.com/ux6AfMwdQr — Goal Ghana (@goal_ghana) 30 June 2019

This content is brought to you by GTBank.