GTBank: Ghana's greatest players

Goal in partnership with GTBank has selected four Ghanaian players (past and present) who have proven they are head and shoulders above the rest

have had many players great players over the years, and while it hasn't been easy, Goal chose these four players as the greatest in Black Stars history.

Tony Yeboah

Yeboah is undoubtedly one of the greatest footballers Ghana has produced.

He twice made it into the top three for the African Footballer of the Year award, and he was voted ninth in the Fifa World Player of the Year award in 1993.

Yeboah was named Player of the Year and Ghana Player of the Year in 1996 and 1997.

He may have never won any continental titles with the Black Stars, but his contribution was immense as his side finished as runners-up at the 1992 event and fourth in 1996.

Abedi Pele

Abedi Pele Ayew gets the nod for his contribution to the Black Stars in the early 1990s.

He won the African Footballer of the Year award on three occasions, from 1991 to 1993.

To date, he remains the first and only Ghanaian footballer to win the coveted individual award thrice.

He was part of the Ghanaian squad which won Africa's elite competition in 1982, and at the 1992 event, he won the Golden Ball before coming ninth in the Fifa World Player of the Year in the same year.

Osei Kofi

Kofi gets the recognition despite not being known to many Ghanaian fans, as he enjoyed his football in the 1960s and 1970s.

Kofi won the continental title with the Black Stars in1965 and was voted the best player at the tournament after finishing as the top goalscorer.

He also took part in 1964, 1968, and 1972 Olympic Games.

Asamoah Gyan

Asamoah Gyan has had his fair share of success with the Black Stars, and while some will remember him for the missed penalty against at the 2010 global showpiece in , the majority would laud him for his contribution to the nation.

Gyan is the nation's all-time goalscorer with 51 strikes to his name.

He is also the country's most capped player with 108 international matches under his belt.

In 2014, Gyan was named BBC African Footballer of the Year after his scintillating tenure in the United Arab Emirates, where he won three league titles between 2012 and 2015.

He was also the league's top goalscorer in three successive seasons between 2012 and 2014.

This content is brought to you by GTBank.