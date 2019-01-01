GTBank: Ghana's greatest moments

Goal in partnership with GTBank picked three moments which remain the greatest for the Black Stars since the 1982 African tournament

have been to five continental finals without winning the trophy, but there are a few moments that will be very difficult to erase for years to come.

Goal picked three moments which remain the greatest for the Black Stars since the 1982 games.

MOMENT ONE

In 1982, Ghana was crowned African champions after defeating Libya 7-6 on penalties.

This was after the game had ended in a 1-1 draw in regulation time, and while the Black Stars were not at their best, this was a remarkable achievement because no other nation had won four continental titles at the time.

A record-breaking fourth African title proved just how dominating the Black Stars were, they were really the powerhouses of African football.

They may have been overtaken by and in terms of continental titles won, but to the majority of Ghanaian fans, the 1982 win put them up there with the best across the continent.

MOMENT TWO

It was on January 23, 1992, when Ghana made it to the final of Africa's premier competition for the first time in a decade.

The Black Stars defeated fellow African powerhouses in the semifinals to book their place in the final.

At the time, very few people expected Ghana to reach the finals, and they were dubbed the underdogs against a Nigerian side which comprised of the likes of the late Stephen Keshi in their side.

The Black Stars won the match 2-1, thanks to goals from Abedi Pele and Prince Polley. This was was certainly one of the greatest moments of this national team.



MOMENT THREE

In 2010, Ghana reached the continental final for the first time in 28 years.

Again, the Black Stars faced the Super Eagles and beat them to raise their hopes of lifting the trophy for the fifth time.

Asamoah Gyan scored the only goal of the game as the Black Stars edged out Nigeria in the semifinals, and this match will go down as one of the greatest moments for the nation.

They may not have won the trophy that year, but Ghana really gave a good account of themselves as they were not expected to go a step further after losing in the semifinals the previous edition.

