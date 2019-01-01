Griezmann will adapt to 'totally different' Barcelona - Lenglet

The centre-back has shielded his international team-mate from criticism, saying the challenge he faces now is a new one in his career

Clement Lenglet has defended Antoine Griezmann's start to his career and expects him to hit top form once he's fully familiar with a new playing style.

forward Griezmann scored twice on his second appearance for the club but then went four games without finding the net.

The run of blanks ended with the opener in last week's 2-1 win over and the 28-year-old will hope to open his account for the Catalans when the Spanish champions entertain on Wednesday.

Lenglet, a team-mate at club and international level, is convinced his compatriot will justify the €120 million (£106m/$130m) fee paid to sign him from .

"Yes, Griezmann will adapt to Barca, because of his talent and his personal quality," Lenglet told radio station RAC1.

"It's a totally different game to Atletico. There are fewer spaces to run into when attacking, and you have to adapt to a new life, a new home, many things which you are not accustomed to, because he has not been at many clubs.

"The league started a month and a half ago and he has scored three goals.

"He can do things better because he has incredible talent, but he has given a good level."

Barca's clash with the giants at Camp Nou could provide a guide as to which teams are likely to advance from a strong Group F, which also contains and Slavia Prague.

Ernesto Valverde's men will be feeling better about their form following the victory over Villarreal and 2-0 weekend win at .

Lenglet said: "The Champions League is always a good test. And especially with Inter, who are having a very good season so far.

"It's interesting to see where we are. Inter is the first Champions League match at Camp Nou and our second after the draw with Dortmund. That was a bittersweet feeling.

"We took a point and I think we can do more."

Barca owed much to goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen in , as he saved a Mar penalty as they played out a scoreless tie.