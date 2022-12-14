Griezmann hailed as a 'mix of Zidane & Platini' as Dugarry explains what makes 'breathtaking' star so important for France

Christophe Dugarry has compared Antoine Griezmann to Zinedine Zidane and Michel Platini ahead of France's World Cup semi-final clash with Morocco.

Ex-France star full of praise for Griezmann

He has registered three assists so far

Looks back to his best for Les Bleus

WHAT HAPPENED? Despite a lot of the headlines being focused on Kylian Mbappe during this tournament for France, Griezmann - just like Olivier Giroud - has played a starring role for Les Bleus so far and has been a key reason behind the team advancing to the semi-finals. The 31-year-old provided the all-important assist to set up Giroud's eventual winner against England in last Saturday's quarter-final match, and his role as a fluid playmaker has made him a difficult proposition for opposition defences. Dugarry, who was part of France's 1998 World Cup winning squad, has heaped praise on the forward, even comparing him to two legends of French football - Zidane and Platini.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Griezmann, I find him simply exceptional since the start of the competition," Dugarry has told RMC Sport. "I even find him, at times, 'Zidane-esque'. He always has the right tone, the right pass. I sincerely think that the France team would not be the same without him. We often lack rhythm in our game; there's not a lot of intensity. But, as soon as Antoine touches the ball, he puts rhythm on a pass, on a vision. He has a mix of Zizou and Platini.''

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Atletico Madrid attacker has played a key part in France's World Cup campaign, registering three assists in four starts and creating a total of 17 chances during the tournament, which is only bettered by Argentina's Lionel Messi (18). Dugarry has argued that this output from Griezmann in Qatar makes him more suited to a playmaker role, instead of playing as a fully-fledged forward, as he often does for his club. "I think [Atletico boss] Diego Simeone will have to do it too,'' Dugarry added. ''Griezmann must play as a midfielder. In addition, he runs, he gallops, he fills the gaps, he feels the opponents' play."

WHAT NEXT FOR GRIEZMANN? The 31-year-old will almost certainly be involved in Wednesday night's World Cup semi-final clash against Morocco at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, as Didier Deschamps's side look to advance to a second consecutive final.