Antoine Griezmann has severed all ties with Barcelona after seeing a permanent return to Atletico Madrid confirmed.

France international left for Barca in 2019

Returned on loan two years later

Has now signed a long-term contract

WHAT HAPPENED? The France international forward has been back in the Spanish capital since completing a loan switch from Camp Nou in summer 2021, with a big-money transfer to Catalunya not working out as planned. Early in the 2022-23 campaign Atletico had been wary of triggering a purchase clause in the 31-year-old’s deal, but they have now pushed through an initial €20 million (£18m/$19m) agreement that will see Griezmann commit to a long-term contract.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Griezmann hit just 35 goals for Barca in 102 appearances, but is now sticking around in surroundings where he has found the target on more than 140 occasions across two spells. The Frenchman also lifted the Europa League with Los Rojiblancos in 2018.

WHAT THEY SAID: A club statement read: “Atletico de Madrid and FC Barcelona have reached an agreement over the transfer of Antoine Griezmann, who since the summer of 2021 and until now had played for our club on loan from FC Barcelona. In addition, the French striker has signed a contract that will link him to our club until 30 June 2026. In the current campaign, the French striker has taken part in all the league and continental matches played by the team in which he has scored three goals and provided two assists.”

WHAT NEXT FOR GRIEZMANN? With any questions over his future now answered, the Frenchman is free to focus on becoming a key part of Diego Simeone’s plans while also looking to help his country defend their World Cup crown in Qatar.