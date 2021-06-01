Greveraars appointment as Ghana assistant coach spells doom for Akonnor - Polo

The ex-playmaker believes the arrival of the Dutch coach is a means to an end the reign of the Black Stars head coach

Former Ghana international Mohammed Polo believes the appointment of Dutch coach Patrick Greveraars as new Black Stars assistant coach is a part of a ploy to kick out local head coach CK Akonnor.

Greveraars was named as a second assistant on Monday, joining David Duncan, who has been deputising for Akonnor, but whose future has been cast in doubt after a reported recent fall-out with Football Association officials over player selection.

“The way things are going show very clearly that we are not capable and I feel sad for Ghana football because we cannot do things on our own without a white person. It’s very unfortunate where our football is moving towards,” 1978 Africa Cup of Nations winner Polo Otec FM.

“The second assistant to CK Akonnor is coming to take over from him [CK], that is how I see it and I feel very sad for CK Akonnor."

Akonnor was appointed Ghana head coach in January last year, succeeding Kwesi Appiah, who had to leave after a poor campaign at the 2019 Afcon tournament in Egypt.

In March, the former Wolfsburg skipper was reportedly threatened to be kicked out after expressing displeasure over an alleged influence of football officials in his team selections.

“CK Akonnor should know that he will be sacked very soon because in Ghana when you’re told that either a technical director or an assistant coach is coming to assist you then you need to think about the sacking," former Ghana U23 assistant coach Sarpong told West FM.

"For David Duncan, I can see he will be a scouting coach for the Black Stars or anything else.”

Article continues below

Akonnor has been tasked to lead Ghana into the 2022 World Cup qualifiers, which kicks off in September, where the team are set to battle with South Africa, Ethiopia and Zimbabwe for a ticket to the final round.

He has also been charged to lead the Black Stars to victory at the Afcon finals in Cameroon next year.

Greveraars, who has only worked as an assistant coach in his past elite roles, and as head coach at youth roles, has had stints with the likes of Dutch sides Feyenoord and Vitesse Arnhem and Portuguese outfit FC Porto.