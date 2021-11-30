‘Greatest to ever kick a ball’ - Messi claims seventh Ballon d’Or

Paris Saint-Germain superstar Lionel Messi was awarded the 2021 Ballon d’Or on Monday, prompting an outpouring of reaction on African Twitter.

Social media was agog with talking points as Messi made it seven, a record-extending triumph.

Ahead of the award, the Paris Saint-Germain star, alongside Bayern Munich talisman Robert Lewandowski, were the obvious favourites with the bookies.

The latter could only manage the best striker of the year award as consolation, having to watch a visibly delighted Messi step up to pick up the biggest award of the night.

Liverpool and Egypt’s Mohamed Salah managed a top-ten finish, ending up in seventh place, just behind a certain five-time winner in Cristiano Ronaldo.

African fan reaction on Twitter was largely positive for the Argentine icon, who further cemented his status as…perhaps…the greatest of all time.

Reactions as Messi makes it seven

Messi is now the undisputed king of football, says a die-hard Nigerian Barcelona fan.

@EdmundOris writes: “Messi has conquered football completely. Squashed any competition he faced throughout his career. Yes Ronaldo tried, but there’s only so much a man can go when he’s competing against a god of the game.”

“Messi is the winner of the 2021 #BallonDor. The greatest player ever to kick a ball. I'm the happiest man on earth,” another Barcelona fan - @Joshua_Ubeku - said.

A Chelsea fan doubling as a devoted Messi supporter is a rare combo, as @CFCMod did not hold back, saying: “True football fans already knew the goat debate was over, but now it is set in stone even for the casuals.

“No player has ever and will ever replicate what Messi has done. The true greatest of all time. 7 Ballon d’Ors”

In the opinion of @90sSophie, a win for Messi is a win for all and against a certain Premier League side.

“I am so happy Messi won the award. Manchester United fans for no allow us rest,” she said.

A section of fans insist that Lewandowski was robbed and it is a notion that didn’t sit well with many.

@thedeparted_1 explained, saying: ‘Messi won a cup, [highest goals] in La Liga, An International trophy while being the best player with most goal contributions and 40+ goals this year and you’re pressed that he’s winning it?”

Speaking after winning the award, Messi himself did claim Lewandowski should have won the 2020 edition of the award, but was clearly delighted to have clinched the award himself.

by Kolade Daniel