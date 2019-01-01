Live Scores
CAF Confederation Cup

'Great team, top goalkeeper' - Ghanaians hail Porcupine Warriors' win over Zesco United

Goal Ghana
Goal samples some social media reactions to Wednesday's continental inter-club fixture between the Ghanaians and their Zambian counterparts

Asante Kotoko's Wednesday victory over Zesco United of Zambia was greeted with excitement in many Ghanaian circles.

Following a defeat on matchday one of the group stage, the Porcupine Warriors bounced back with a 2-1 home triumph at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi.

Kwame Bonsu and Emmanuel Gyamfi scored to send their side level on points with the other three teams in Group C.

The visitors' consolation, interestingly, came from their Ghanaian recruit Rahim Osumanu in the second half after danger man Jackson Were saw his first-half penalty saved by Kotoko's outstanding goalkeeper Felix Annan.

Below, Goal samples some social media reactions to the game:

I wont be surprised if Kotoko go all the way to win this competition.. We no dey play league for Ghana buh how these guys dey deliver dey over me

