'Great team, top goalkeeper' - Ghanaians hail Porcupine Warriors' win over Zesco United

Goal samples some social media reactions to Wednesday's continental inter-club fixture between the Ghanaians and their Zambian counterparts

Asante Kotoko's Wednesday victory over Zesco United of Zambia was greeted with excitement in many Ghanaian circles.

Following a defeat on matchday one of the group stage, the Porcupine Warriors bounced back with a 2-1 home triumph at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi.

Kwame Bonsu and Emmanuel Gyamfi scored to send their side level on points with the other three teams in Group C.

The visitors' consolation, interestingly, came from their Ghanaian recruit Rahim Osumanu in the second half after danger man Jackson Were saw his first-half penalty saved by Kotoko's outstanding goalkeeper Felix Annan.

Below, Goal samples some social media reactions to the game:

I wont be surprised if Kotoko go all the way to win this competition.. We no dey play league for Ghana buh how these guys dey deliver dey over me

The smallest component in the Kotoko team is the biggest tool they have.



FELIX ANNAN.



No words. — Saddick Adams (@SaddickAdams) February 13, 2019

So as we don’t have any league going on, How is Kotoko able to play great lyk this? Big ups to that Rasta Assist guy n the goal keeper, they are my men of the match.... Oseeeeey Fabu 💪🏿 — Opanka ft Adina - Sure “OUT NOW” (@OpankaGH) February 13, 2019

If you like football. Like you really do. You should come for at least one of these Kotoko Home games. Atmosphere is something else. — The Writeous One (@KwesiiAsomadu) February 13, 2019

I told you Kotoko will whip these Zambian team.

2-1 full time. Kumasi b3y3 d3. — Solomon KandyTamatey (@kandysolomons) February 13, 2019

The Kotoko keeper be wanna Local De Gea😆

Akoa nim goal da walaahi..

he go fit save the Ghana Cedi sef — Kay 🇬🇭 🇬🇧 (@Kaypoisson1) February 13, 2019

Give Kotoko a chance and we deliver fabulously. The Best Football Side in Africa. #Faaaaaaabu ! — 🦁 Ayimadu Nana Bekoe 🦁 (@dukeofgh) February 13, 2019

Just had the opportunity to watch Kotoko’s game against Zesco and to be honest with y’all this Kotoko team is making CAF believe in Ghana football(locally) again after years. Let’s all support them to win more and bring the trophy home. 🔴 — Kwesi Boateng 🇬🇭 (@qwecikanye) February 13, 2019

Lost interest in de local game long ago buh de kotoko pipo really impress me today. Felix Annan be some top goal keeper 👌 — It's Krack biiitch! (@FysikalKrack) February 13, 2019