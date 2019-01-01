Great Olympics' Saka admonishes Ghana Premier League clubs ahead of new season

The 31-year-old fullback looks ahead to the 2019-20 campaign, which kicks off on December 28

New Great Olympics acquisition Godfred Saka believes a slow start to the 2019-20 Premier League season will be regrettable for any club.

After a one-year break, the Ghanaian top-flight is set to resume on December 28.

For the first time since 1980, 18 clubs will be in the hunt for the title.

“This year’s league will be very different," Saka told Fox FM.

"It has been very long since we played league matches in Ghana so if you are a club and you don’t prepare well before starting, you will struggle.

"The first five to six matches are very important and if you don’t start well, before you realise you are left behind.”

Saka completed a move to Olympics earlier this week as the club prepares for their return to the top flight since 2017.

The 31-year-old previously played and Karela United.

