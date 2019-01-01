Great Olympics reveal audacious target for Ghana Premier League

The coach of the 'Dade' Boys has disclosed their ambition for the 2019-20 season

Newly-admitted Premier League side Great Olympics have set an ambitious target of finishing in the top four in the coming 2019-20 season.

The Accra-based side, two-time champions, are back in the top-flight for the first time since their relegation in 2017.

On October 25, the 'Dade' Boys, together with King Faisal, were reinstated to the league by Congress of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to seal a truce between the club and the FA as both parties had been battling a court case resulting from Olympics' unhappiness about the manner of their relegation two years back.

“I know the club [fans] of Olympics, they want quick results but I will urge them to rally behind the club as I keep on promising them the top four," coach Isaac Nii Armah said in a video released by the GFA.



"We are ready and at the end of the season, Olympics will enjoy their top four ticket to play in one of the Caf Confederations Cup or the Caf .

“The fans should come to the stadium.

"They should bring love back and I believe that when they come to the stadium, they will never regret.

“The philosophy of the club is to play the 4-3-3 but that system does not work unless the players make it work.

"It will continue to vary but our main focus is to work on the 4-3-3 as our main system to use this coming season."

Olympics won the league in 1970 and 1974.

The 2019-20 season is set to mark the return of the top-flight after a one-year break.

