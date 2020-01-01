Great Olympics register first win of Ghana Premier League

The ‘Dade’ Boys handed Karela United a defeat to bounce back after a poor start to the season

Great Olympics registered their first win of the Premier League season by a 2-0 home triumph over Karela United on Thursday.

Goals from former Ghana U20 star Gladson Awako (penalty) and Abdul Razak Yusif earned the ‘Dade’ Boys all three points in the matchday four fixture at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The win has taken Oly from bottom of the table to 14th on the league table.

Article continues below

Karela, on the other hand, occupy 11th position.

Olympics play away to Elmina Sharks on matchday five as Karela welcome King Faisal to Akoon Park in Tarkwa.

Thursday's match was the last encounter of matchday four's round of games, eight fixtures having come off on Wednesday.