Great Olympics name Walker new coach after former Heart of Oak boss' snub

The Wonder Club have appointed a replacement for Prince George Koffie who resigned earlier this month

Premier League side Great Olympics have announced Annor Walker as their new head coach.

The appointment comes a day after former and Allies Japanese coach Kenichi Yatsuhashi revealed turning down an offer to lead the Accra-based side.

Walker replaces Prince George Koffie who recently quit the club due to "circumstances beyond his control".

"Annor Walker is our new head coach," Oly announced on social media on Wednesday.



...Annor Walker is our new Head Coach.👏🏿💥⚽️#OlyWalker pic.twitter.com/D3BpmNlQGV — ACCRA GREAT OLYMPICS (@AccraGtOlympics) February 19, 2020

Olympics assistant coach Seth Hoffman has been at the helm of affairs since Koffie left his post after Matchweek Seven of the Premier League. Isaac Nii Armah left the outfit just before the start of the league in December.

Walker will be their third head coach in three months.

The Wonder Club, who currently sit one point and two places above the relegation zone on the standings, host Berekum on Matchweek 11 on Thursday.

