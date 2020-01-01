Great Olympics lose coach Koffie

The 'Dade' Boys are set to have a new boss in the dugout when they face King Faisal in the Ghana Premier League

Great Olympics have confirmed the exit of coach George Koffie.

The trainer has been forced to look elsewhere for a new challenge following the club's disappointing start to the Premier League.

After matchweek seven, Oly sit one point above the relegation zone.

We can confirm that Prince Koffie has stepped down from his role as Head Coach at Accra Great Olympics.

Assistant Coach Seth Hoffman takes temporary charge of the team. #OLYDade pic.twitter.com/XCy8vB0OWd — ACCRA GREAT OLYMPICS (@AccraGtOlympics) February 3, 2020

"We can confirm that Prince Koffie has stepped down from his role as Head Coach at Accra Great Olympics," Olympics announced on social media.

"Assistant Coach Seth Hoffman takes temporary charge of the team."

Olympics play away to King Faisal in their next league game on Wednesday.

The 'Dade' Boys are hoping to return to winning ways following a disappointing 1-0 home loss to Wafa on Sunday.

