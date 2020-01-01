Great Olympics coach Koffie: It wasn't easy losing first three matches

The 'Dade' Boys boss speaks after leading his outfit to their first win of the Ghana Premier League on Thursday

Great Olympics coach Prince George Koffie is relieved to have guided his side to their first win of the Premier League season Thursday.

After three straight defeats, the 'Dade' Boys bounced back on matchday four, beating Karela United 2-0 at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Gladson Awako scored from the penalty spot while Abdul Razak Yusif added the second goal in the 84th minute.

“The feeling is great. Actually it wasn’t easy losing three matches and going into the fourth match. There was some kind of pressure but I’m a coach with a strong mental fortitude," told pressmen after the game.

“I kept telling my boys that they lost but it wasn’t fair. In the first game for instance, we should have been up by 2-0 against AshantiGold in the first ten minutes but we squandered the opportunities and they punished us for our three mistakes.

“In the second game against , those of you who were here saw what we did. We outplayed them but unfortunately, we lost concentration at the tail end of the game and we got punished.

“Then in our third game against Bechem United, we went all out and outplayed them but another mistake and we got punished again, so you realized that we played three matches and lost all and conceded five goals without scoring, and all the goals were gifted.

"Our opponents didn’t create anything but we gifted them the goals so I talked to my players and I told them they can do it but we need to cultivate that can-do spirit, so I started psyching them with the support of management, our fans and backroom staff.

"We went all out and did a lot of hard work and that’s the result you’ve seen today."

Olympics have moved up from the bottom of the league table to 14th.

The Accra-based side next face Elmina Sharks away.

