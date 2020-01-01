Great Olympics chief identifies weak spot ahead of Legon Cities showdown

Oloboi Commodore talks about the 'Dade' Boys' faltering start to the Ghana Premier League

Great Olympics general manager Oloboi Commodore believes their defensive set-up has contributed to their struggles in the Premier League.

After a stunning 4-3 away triumph over King Faisal, the Accra-based side disappointed on their home return as they succumbed to a surprising 2-1 loss to Eleven Wonders on Sunday.

Oly, also nicknamed the 'Wonder Club', sit just one point above the relegation zone after matchweek nine.

“I am not a technical man but I noticed that our defensive set is the problem," Commodore told Happy FM.

"We will move ahead and follow the right direction.

“It is really surprising that Eleven Wonders beat us at home even though last week, we beat King Faisals away.

"It is really a shocking defeat but anyway, that’s why we are called the 'Wonder Club'."

Olympics have lost five of nine matches played thus far, winning three other games and drawing once.

They play away to 15th-placed Legon Cities in an Accra derby on Friday.

