Grealish gets first England senior call-up for Iceland and Denmark clashes after Rashford withdraws with injury
Jack Grealish has been given a first senior call-up to Gareth Southgate's England side following a number of withdrawals from the squad.
Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford has pulled out with an ankle injury, while Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Harry Winks has also withdrawn, leaving spaces in the senior squad, one of which Aston Villa star Grealish has been called on to fill.
England will face Iceland in UEFA Nations League action on September 5 in Reykjavik before hosting Denmark four days later.
Villa captain Grealish has previously represented England at under-21 level and was a member of Southgate’s 2016 Toulon Tournament-winning squad, having chosen to represent the Three Lions over the Republic of Ireland, for who he was also eligible.
Grealish could be one of a number of England players to make his senior debut against either Iceland or Denmark, along with Wolves defender Conor Coady and Arsenal utility man Ainsley Maitland-Niles, who were also late call-ups following Southgate's initial announcement last week.
Phil Foden of Man City, Kalvin Phillips from Leeds United, and Man United duo Mason Greenwood and Dean Henderson could also win their first senior caps in the coming internationals.
Rashford meanwhile posted a message on social media following his withdrawal, saying he was disappointed to miss out but that he is still not fully fit as he recovers from an ankle knock.
He wrote on Twitter: "Gutted. Never want to let this team down but these fixtures just came a little too soon for me. I tried my best but I have to focus on starting the season at my strongest for club and country. Good luck boys, I’ll be cheering you on from home."
