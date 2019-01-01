Grant slams Asante Kotoko's 'non-strategic' signing of players

The Phobians coach believes their rivals made a mistake by signing several players that the club did not need

Hearts of Oak coach Kim Grant has taken a swipe at rivals Asante Kotoko following the massive recruitment of players by the Kumasi-based outfit.

The Porcupine Warriors announced deals with nine new players for their Caf Confederation Cup campaign including Maxwell Baakoh, Kwame Conte, Muntari Tagoe, Abdul Safiu, and Daniel Nii Adjei but only a few of them have become part of the first team.

"Asante Kotoko are making good use of the opportunity given them to play in the Caf Confederation Cup but I believe that they did not sign players with strategic plans," Grant told Atinka FM.

"They had to be specific with the kind of players they lacked in their set-up but it seems lots of players have been brought on board without any strategic plans for them since only a few seem to be part of the first team now," he added.

Grant further stressed that he hopes to guide the Phobians to win the special competition scheduled for next month which is being organised by the Normalisation Committee.

"My target now is to win the Normalization Committee's special competition which will begin next month. Now we have young and energetic players who are determined to achieve something for the club," he said.

"This is a good opportunity for them to develop their talent before the Ghana Premier League returns," he added.