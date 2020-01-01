Grant reacts to unceremonious exit from Hearts of Oak

The coach reveals his disappointment at having to prematurely leave the Phobians

Former coach Kim Grant believes he was on course to restore the club's glory until his exit on Wednesday.

The former international and the Phobians parted ways on New Year's Eve, bringing an end to 13 months of association.

He left duty just one match into the 2019-20 Ghana Premier League season, his only game ending in a disappointing 1-0 home loss to Berekum .

"Dear Phobians, I have now left my post as director of football and head coach of Accra hearts of Oak and would like to thank you unconditionally for the amazing support throughout this last year," Grant wrote on social media after Hearts announced an end to his tenure.

"I only wish I was given time to bring success to this great club, which I know and believe I would have achieved the success you the supporters deserve.

"I wish all involved in the club future success and as one door closes another door opens.

"A happy and healthy New Year to all.

"Phooooooooobia, Never Say Die until the bones are rotten!!!!!!!"

Hearts suffered disappointments in the Ghana Special Competition and Special Competition Knockout last year, both with Grant at the helm of affairs.

There have also been recent questions about his coaching certification and qualification.

A 2-1 loss to arch-rivals in the 2019 Ghana President's Cup also did little to help his situation.

