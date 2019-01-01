Grant determined to down former side as Hearts face Elmina Sharks in Special Competition

The Phobians coach previews Wednesday's match against his former club in the novelty league

head coach and director of football Kim Grant is looking forward to an interesting match when his side takes on Elmina Sharks in the Football Association (GFA) Normalisation Committee Special Competition on Wednesday.

The Phobians are hoping to record their second straight win in the Zone B fixture on matchday two of the novelty league.

The midweek clash holds a special place in Grant's heart as he was once in charge of ESFC. Nonetheless, his goal is pretty clear.

"It's always good to go back to your former club but for me, it's not about my old team," Grant, who was named Hearts coach in November last year, said in a video on the club's YouTube channel.

"It is about how we [Hearts] are going to perform.

"Hearts of Oak is my new employer.

"I have a job to do and we will approach the game with the same mentality [as in our opening game], same preparations and go there and create some chances to win the match.

"I'm sure they [Sharks] will be prepared but we won't be any different and we will work hard to pick all three points.

"So hopefully we pick up six points in two games."

Hearts began the competition on a high following a 1-0 home triumph over Dreams FC on Sunday.

