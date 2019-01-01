Grant denies Hearts of Oak interest to re-sign Kizito

The Phobians coach says it has never been their intention to reunite with their former striker

Hearts of Oak coach Kim Grant has rejected reports that they have agreed to re-sign former striker Kwame Kizito in a one-year deal.

The 23-year-old parted ways with the Phobians in 2017, after he refused to extend his contract, bringing to an end a three-year stay in Accra. He joined Libyan side Al Ittihad Tripoli but was released in November after failing to live up to the expectations.

"I saw some stories in the media about a possible return but his time is gone," Grant told Grant told Atinka FM.

"He went to another country and wasn't successful and now he's looking for exposure again but unfortunately that exposure is not going to happen. Certainly, he is not joining the team under my watch.

"I'm the director of football and I control all the transfers. I am in control of who comes in and who goes out. We don't even have players coming to the training grounds anymore so I can't expect Pep Guardiola to get somebody from the Man City board to bring a player to come to his training session and that's not going to happen at Hearts now," he added.

Kizito was part of the Black Stars B squad that won the 2017 Wafu Cup of Nations.