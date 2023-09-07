Explained: Why former Chelsea boss Graham Potter will not be replacing Laurent Blanc at Lyon

Graham Potter had been lined up for a new managerial role following his exit from Chelsea last season.

Potter lined up for Lyon job

Had Interview with owner this week

But expected to reject offer

WHAT HAPPENED? Former Chelsea boss Graham Potter has been targeted as a potential successor to Lyon manager Laurent Blanc, who is under an increasing amount of pressure at the Ligue 1 club following a slow start to the 2023-24 season. Potter has been out of work since being sacked by the Blues after less than seven months in charge.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Lyon currently sit bottom of the table after four games, with just one point to their name. According to French outlet L'Equipe, Potter had an interview with the club's owner John Textor, with the opportunity for a potential return to the managerial hot-seat after his exit from Chelsea in April. However, the Telegraph have since stated that having met with club officials, the timing "was not right" and Potter has since ruled himself out of a move to the Groupama Stadium.

WHAT NEXT FOR GRAHAM POTTER? The 38-year-old has previously been linked with a move to France with Nice, who instead chose to hire Francesco Farioli. Potter will now continue to look for his next managerial role, as he looks to replicate the successes he enjoyed at Brighton and Hove Albion.