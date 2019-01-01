Grace Asantewaa: Ghana midfielder joins Spanish side Logrono

The 18-year-old will begin her professional career abroad in Spain

international Grace Asantewaa has completed a switch to Spanish top-flight side Logrono.

The 18-year-old joined the Liga Iberdrola outfit from Ghana's Ampem Darkoa Ladies on a one-year deal with an extension option.

With Ampem, the midfielder, who was nominated for the 2018 Best Women's Footballer of the Year award, won Ghana's National Women's League and Cup twice in 2016 and 2017.

She shone brightly at the 2018 Fifa U20 Women's World Cup in and also impressed with the Black Queens at the 2019 Wafu Women's Cup in Cote d'Ivoire.

Having completed her move, she becomes the fifth African at Logrono after Equatorial Guinea duo Jade Boho, Chuigoue Dorine, Zambia's Barbara Banda and Cote d'Ivoire's Ida Guehai.

Asantewaa will team up with her new team for the pre-season camp in the coming days ahead of the new season which starts in September.

Logrono will begin their second campaign in the top-flight at home against on September 8 and she will hope to make a winning debut in .