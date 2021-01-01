GPL wrap: Aidoo's equaliser spares Hearts of Oak's blushes in Accra

The Phobians could only secure a point on matchday eight of the Ghana Premier Leaves League

came back from behind to snatch a 1-1 draw with Elmina Sharks on matchday eight of the Premier League on Sunday.

James Bissue broke the deadlock for visiting Sharks in the 22nd minute but Victor Aidoo drew the Phobians level in the 67th minute at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The result leaves Hearts fifth on the league table while the away side occupy the 11th position.

Elsewhere on Sunday, picked up a 2-1 away win over Great Olympics to move top of the table. Gladson Awako gave the home side a 14th-minute lead but Amos Addai and Yaw Annor hit back for the Miners at the Accra Sports Stadium.

At the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park, Bechem United were held to a 1-1 draw by King Faisal, denying the Hunters a chance to take a two-point lead at the top of the standings. Moro Salifu scored first for Bechem but Kwame Peprah fetched the equaliser for the visitors just a minute after half-time. Faisal sit bottom of the league table.

Karela United have fallen down to third on the log following a 3-1 away loss to seventh-placed Eleven Wonders. Diawisie Taylor was on target for Karela but goals at the other end from Mohammed Tetteh, Nana Kobina Osoh and George Amponsah ensured three points for the home side.

A Paul Atta Agyei 14th minute goal earned Berekum a 1-0 home win over Allies at the Golden City Park. The Blues are 13th on the log, three spots above relegation-trapped Allies.

Ghana U20 striker Precious Boah was the star of the show as Dreams FC handed a 2-0 away defeat in Dawu. On the table, Dreams are just one spot above Dwarfs who sit one position above the relegation zone.

On Saturday, beat 2-0 at Tarkwa's Akoon Park, thanks to goals from Agyenim Boateng in either half. The two teams are tied on points on the 10th and ninth positions, respectively.

The matchday eight action, however, started on Friday when Joseph Adjei's penalty gave Legon Cities a 1-0 victory over fourth-placed Wafa, the Royals' first win of the season.

On Monday, , 12th on the log, will host eighth-spotted Liberty Professionals in the last game of the match week.