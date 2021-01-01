GPL matchday nine wrap: Opoku shows up again as Asante Kotoko escape Wafa defeat

The Porcupine Warriors left Sogakope with a point in Sunday's visit to Wafa Sports Complex

and Wafa took a point each in Sunday's Premier League meeting after a 1-1 draw at Sogakope.

Hosts Wafa took a first-half lead through Daniel Agbloe Lomotey but Kwame Opoku hit back for the Porcupine Warriors after the break to share the spoils in the matchday nine fixture.

By the result, Kotoko sit sixth on the league table, one point behind Wafa, who have 14 points to their name.

Wafa broke the deadlock in the 29th minute as Lomotey pounced on a loose ball inside the box to strike a shot past Kotoko goalkeeper Razak Abalora, who was facing his former club.

In the 68th minute, Opoku restored parity at Wafa Sports Complex, receiving a through pass inside the box and slotting the ball into the left bottom corner of the net.

The goal was Opoku's sixth strike in seven league appearances for Kotoko so far this season

Elsewhere in the , Karela United handed Berekum a 4-1 defeat to reclaim the top spot.

Diawisie Taylor and Kwame Boateng each scored twice for the hosts while visiting Chelsea, one place above the relegation zone, registered a consolation through Joshua Gyan Andoh.

sit second on the log following their goalless draw with ninth-placed at the Len Clay Stadium in Obuasi.

In Dormaa, goals from Yahaya Mohammed and Fatawu Abdul Rahman ensured a 2-1 victory for over Legon Cities, who scored through Francis Addo. Aduana hold the seventh position while Legon are rock-bottom of the table, having won only one game so far.

A 73rd minute Issah Ibrahim equaliser saw visiting Dreams FC hold Bechem United to a 1-1 draw at the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park. Moro Salifu gave the hosts the lead in the 11th minute.

The result was not any different when King Faisal welcomed Elmina Sharks for a showdown. It was Sharks who netted first through James Bissue but Toufic Razak's strike on the hour mark spared Faisal's blushes. Faisal are still trapped in the relegation zone while the visitors sit higher up on the 11th spot.

In the last match on Sunday a late kick-off - and Eleven Wonders will come face to face at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Earlier on Saturday, Liberty Professionals suffered a 2-1 home defeat to , who benefitted from goals from Michael Asamoah and Moro Sumaila. Interestingly, Abraham Wayo scored first for Liberty in the 17th minute.

On Friday, Maxwell Nii Abbey Quaye's double ensured a 2-0 away win for Great Olympics over Allies. Olympics are fourth on the table as Allies remain in the relegation zone.