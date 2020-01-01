GPL: Hearts of Oak boss Odoom reacts to giving away two leads in Ashanti Gold draw

The Phobians trainer reflects on their Ghana Premier League tie with the Miners on Tuesday

boss Edward Nii Odoom believes his team were let down by poor finishing in their Premier League ( ) encounter with on Tuesday.

In their first taste of action since the commencement of the league earlier this month, the Phobians gave away a lead on two occasions as they were held to a 2-2 draw by visiting Ashanti Gold in a match week two clash at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Kojo Obeng Junior (Hearts) and Hans Kwofie scored twice each to cancel out each other.

"I'm very disappointed with our performance in the first half," Odoom said in a post-match press conference.

"We created lots of glorious opportunities in both first and second half but failed to utilise then.

"My midfielders went off in the first half but I saw some positive in the due to how they connected in the second half.

"I will have to work on them and the finishing and my attackers going forward."

Obeng Junior broke the deadlock for Hearts in the 33rd minute from close range before Kwofie hit back for Ashanti Gold it the 57th minute.

Ten minutes to full-time, Patrick Razak outwitted his marker on the far side with a beautiful piece of skill before sending in a delightful cross which was timeline met in the air by Obeng Junior for Hearts' second goal of the day.

Ashanti Gold, however, did not give up as they fought back to snatch another equaliser two minutes to full-time, courtesy of Kwofie.

“It's the team first before the individual, so with my colleagues, I think we are going to gather ourselves and put up a good performance this season for Accra Hearts of Oak,” Razak, who was adjudged Man of the Match, said in a post-match interview.

“I will say I’m impressed because our ambition is for the team to win. And I think everybody has given his best, but so far as we did not get a win, we’ll say our performance was not encouraging.

"So we will try and work on our performance and our team shaping and I think we will come back strongly."

Hearts have had to wait until matchday two to get a first taste of 2020-21 GPL action due to tge postponement of their opening day fixture against due to coronavirus safety concerns.