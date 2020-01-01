Gozar: Moroka Swallows sign Ghanaian striker from Free State Stars

The Dube Birds' signing spree continues as they have acquired the services of a marksman from Ea Lla Koto

Moroka Swallows have added Ghanaian striker Daniel Gozar to their squad ahead of the 2020/21 campaign.

The Dube Birds are preparing for their return to the Premier Soccer League ( ) after a five-year hiatus.

The club released the following statement on its official Twitter page on Wednesday afternoon:

"Swallows FC has secured the signature of Striker Daniel Gozar. Welcome to the Nest," a club statement read.

The 26-year-old striker has joined Swallows from National First Division (NFD) side .

Gozar hit the back of the net 11 times from 23 league matches for to Ea Lla Koto during the 2019/20 season which was his debut campaign in .

The bulky marksman had been signed by Stars from Ghanaian Premier League side in July 2019.

Swallows have been busy reinforcing their squad after securing promotion to the PSL, having clinched the 2019/20 NFD title.

The 1965 South African Soccer League champions have already signed former and midfielder Musa Nyatama and former attacker Ruzaigh Gamaldien.

Njabulo Ngcobo, who is a defender by trade, and highly-rated midfielder Moeketsi Makhanya have also joined the Dube Birds from NFD clubs Uthongathi and JDR Stars, respectively.

Swallows are also replacing players, who were on loan at the club during the 2019/20 season and they have since left the Soweto giants.

trio of Given Thibedi, Itumeleng Shopane and Kagiso Malinga helped the Dube Birds secure promotion to the elite league and they have been recalled by Amakhosi.

Swallows recently announced the six players who had been retained by the club ahead of the new season.

Sanele Tshabalala, Tlakusani Mthethwa, Lebogang Mokoena, Virgil Vries, Givemore Khupe and Mthokozisi Shwabule have been retained by Soweto giants.

Swallows will be under the guidance of Brandon Truter after the local tactician was retained by the Soweto giants.

The team is set to use Dobsonville Stadium in Soweto as their home ground and they are reportedly considering registering Makhulong Stadium in Tembisa as an alternate venue.