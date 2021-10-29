Government orders FKF to provide sponsorship details for all Premier League clubs

The government has asked the Football Kenya Federation to furnish them with sponsorship details for all clubs in the Premier League.

In a letter to FKF CEO Barry Otieno, the Ministry of Sports has stated they want the information to help them in the process of harmonizing sponsorship of all sports activities in the country.

What did the statement say?

“We are in the process of harmonizing sponsorship of all sports activities in the country,” read part of the letter signed by Director of Sports Gitonga Gerald and obtained by Goal.

“This includes all federations as well as individual clubs which are sponsored by various firms/ organizations locally and internationally.

“This is a requirement by law to enable the State Department of Sports, to keep an account of all sponsorship with a view of seeking for more support to federations and clubs.

“Therefore, we request you to furnish us with the details of sponsorship to all FKF clubs, stating the organisation and the amount.”

The full requirements include the name of the club, the name of sponsor(s), the total amount of sponsorship, a copy of the contract, and any other relevant disclosures.

Some of the clubs that will have to give the information include Gor Mahia and AFC Leopards, who are sponsored by betting firm Betsafe, and Kakamega Homeboyz, who are sponsored by Mozzartbet.

When reached for comment, Homeboyz chairman Cleophas Shimanyula questioned why the government was after the contracts whereas they did not help the clubs to secure them.

Why should we give contracts to the government?

“I don’t know why the government is after the contracts we signed as clubs and our partners, they were not there when the deals were being sealed and now they want contracts for what?”, Shimanyula posed a question to Goal.

“The only person, who can ask for the contract we signed with Mozzarbet is the partner himself or the federation, I don’t know anything to do with the government.”

The latest orders to the federation come just a few days after the Ministry of Sports through Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed ordered a thorough investigation of the federation’s accounts.

Already a team of Inspection Committee led by chairperson Mike Kimoko have started the process by requesting the federation to furnish them with 34 documents and they have promised to complete the exercise in the next two weeks.

Among the items requested by the Kimoko committee are the current FKF constitution, Fifa and Caf statutes, FKF registration certificate(s), licenses for referees, coaches and athletes, list of registered sports organizations - county football sports associations and clubs including Premier League, Nationwide and Super League - affiliated to FKF and their registration certificates.

Others are master payroll, proposals and requests for funding, list of all projects undertaken and the respective status project implementation, records including but not limited to contracts relating to funding of FKF by the government, Fifa, Caf, Odibet, Multi-Choice amongst other donors, grants and donations - both development and recurrent - from the government.