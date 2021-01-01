Gor Mahia 0-1 Napsa Stars: Brave Pensioners pick slim Caf Confederation Cup win

The result means K'Ogalo need an improved performance and a better result if they have to reach the group stage of the continental competition

Napsa Stars defeated Gor Mahia 1-0 in a Caf Confederation Cup pre-group stage encounter in Nairobi on Sunday at Nyayo Stadium.

After a number of missed chances especially in the first half, Daniel Adoko fired home to complicate Gor Mahia's chances of advancing into the group stage after dropping from the Champions League.

Napsa Stars were not afraid to launch attacks against the hosts and - in the eighth minute - were unlucky not to get an opener when Austine Banda and Danny Silavwe combined well but the latter's final shot went out.

Kenneth Muguna's free-kick from just outside the area flew off target slightly as the Kenyan side won the set-piece in a good position in an equally balanced contest then.

Napsa got through in the 18th minute when Laudit Mavugo decided to pick Banda, but he was offside. Nicholas Chapa attempted to find the top corner for Napsa in the 22nd minute but his shot flew wide as the Pensioners looked hungrier than K'Ogalo.

Chances by Bornwell Silengo and Luka Banda in the 36th and 40th minutes respectively went out as Gor Mahia were unable to break the deadlock a minute to the half-time break when Clifton Miheso - who was the most lively of Gor Mahia players - launched a shot that was parried away by Robinson Mucheleng'anga.

A minute that was added at the tail-end of the first half was not enough for either side to find an elusive opener at Nyayo Stadium.

In the 57th minute, Nicholas Kipkirui was withdrawn and winger Samuel Onyango was brought on as Gor Mahia threw more men up-front in search of an opener.

Manuel Pinto made two changes again two minutes after the hour mark when Jules Ulimwengu - who has been a key figure in the Premier League since his arrival - was withdrawn and Tito Okello was thrown into action. Alpha Onyango went out and on came John Macharia.

Two consecutive corners for K'Ogalo in the 67th and in the 73rd minutes were unable to inspire a goal as Napsa superbly cleared them.

The brave Zambian side scored in the 86th minute through Adoko, a goal that has made K'Ogalo's Confederation Cup journey tougher.

Gor Mahia XI: Boniface Oluoch, Geoffery Ochieng, Philemon Otieno, Andrew Juma, Charles Momanyi, Ernest Wendo, Kenneth Muguna, Alpha Onyango, Nicholas Kipkirui, Jules Ulimwengu, Clifton Miheso.

Subs: Gad Mathews, Tito Okello, Michael Apudo, John Macharia, Joachim Oluoch, Sydney Ochieng.

Napsa Stars XI: Robinson Mucheleng'anga, Bornwell Silengo, David Odhiambo, Amos Simwanza, Luka Banda, Dickson Chapa, Daniel Adoko, Jacob Ngulube, Danny Silavwe, Austine Banda, Laudit Mavugo.

Subs: Shaban Odhoji, Lawrence Chungu, Luka Nguni, Aaron Kabwe, jimmy Mukeya, Enock Sabumukama, Chanda Mushili.