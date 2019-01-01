‘Good to finish the qualifiers with a win’ – Troost-Ekong revels as Super Eagles defeat Seychelles

Goals from Odion Ighalo, Henry Onyekuru and Moses Simon helped Gernot Rohr's side wrapped up their Afcon qualifiers on a high

William Troost-Ekong is delighted after ended their 2019 qualifiers with a 3-1 win over Seychelles on Saturday at the Stephen Keshi Stadium.

After Odion Ighalo’s opener was cancelled out by Roddy Melanie, Henry Onyekuru restored the lead to the three-time African champions before substitute Moses Simon sealed the win.

The victory helped Gernot Rohr’s men finish their qualifying campaign as Group E leader after garnering 13 points from six games.

Article continues below

And the defender has taken to the social media to revel in the win while praising the fans for their support.

“Good to finish the qualifiers with a win. Thanks for all your support [Nigerians],” Troost-Ekong tweeted.

Good to finish the qualifiers with a win. Thanks for all your support! #Naija #AFCON 🇳🇬🇳🇬🇳🇬 pic.twitter.com/ZZPiUR6msf — William Troost-Ekong (@WTroostEkong) March 22, 2019

Nigeria will now shift their focus to their friendly game against on Tuesday in preparation for the African Cup of Nations tournament in June.