'Sensitive' Higuain ready to return from coronavirus break for Juventus - Sarri

The Juve boss said the Argentina forward is now ready to return for the first time since the Italian season resumed

Maurizio Sarri says Gonzalo Higuain was especially touched by the events of the coronavirus pandemic, but he could feature for the first time since the resumption of the Italian season when host Lecce on Friday.

The leaders have the chance to extend their advantage over nearest rivals - who let slip a 2-0 lead to lose 3-2 at on Wednesday – with a victory over relegation-threatened opponents in Turin.

Juve marked their return to league action with a 2-0 triumph away at earlier this week having already played twice in the , though Higuain played no part in any of the fixtures.

Sarri previously said the striker was missing due to a slight injury issue but has now revealed the Covid-19 pandemic has also had an impact on the player, although he is now training again with the rest of the squad.

"Higuain is a very sensitive person, he's been touched in a particular way from the events of the world and from his personal experiences," Sarri told the media.

"At the time of his return he thought it was not even right to go back to playing, while in addition he had this little injury.

"Now it seems to me that he is finding that desire he had at the beginning. For us, his return is important."

Juve will be glad to have Higuain back as the games come thick and fast following the restart.

Lazio's slip means the reigning champions are four points clear at the summit, though Sarri is taking nothing for granted with 11 games still to play in the league.

"The games are all difficult as physical conditions are not optimal. We'll need to be ready," the former boss said.

"We should not be looking at the other games but, instead, at our performances, which in the end will bring us the results.

"The league advantage isn't substantial as there are still 33 points up for grabs. We need to have the right mentality, always."

If Juventus do go on to win the Scudetto, it would be their ninth consecutive Serie A title, a run stretching back to the 2011-12 season.