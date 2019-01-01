Gold Cup 2019 on US TV: How to watch & live stream Mexico & USMNT games

The 15th edition of the CONCACAF competition kick offs this weekend, and here's how you can catch all the action

The 2019 Gold Cup gets underway on Saturday as just under a dozen-and-a-half teams from across North, South and Central America prepare to face each other across three nations over the next month to be crowned the best west of the Atlantic.

The USA hosts all but four games, with double headers in and adding to the international flavour as the look to defend their 2017 title in an expanded format for the first time.

Gregg Berhalter's side are not the outright favourites however, with under Gerardo Martino leading the race for top honours with the bookmakers.

Both sides are the top draws however in this tournament that spans Kansas to Kingston and San Jose to Saint Paul - and here's where you can watch the pair in the US...

What US TV channel are Mexico featured on?

With all group stage games being played as double headers, El Tri will take to the field on opening day at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California, to face Cuba after Canada and Martinique get things under way.

They will subsequently face The Canucks four days later on June 19 at Broncos Stadium at Mile High, Denver, before facing Les Matinino at the Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte on June 23.

All three games will be televised in the US on Fox Sports 1 or 2 in English, while Spanish-speaking viewers can catch the match on either Univision, Univision Deportes, Univision Deportes En Vivo or Univision NOW.

Article continues below

What US TV channel are USMNT featured on?

The hosts meanwhile will take in Saint Paul, Cleveland and Kansas City on their group stage journey as they look to defend their title, with games against Guyana, Trinidad and Tobago and all on the cards.

They'll face the Golden Jaguars at Allianz Field on June 18, tangle with the Soca Warriors four days later at FirstEnergy Stadium and finish off on June 26 against Los Canaleros at Children's Mercy Park.

As with Mexico's matches, all three games will be televised in the US on Fox Sports 1 in English, while Spanish-speaking viewers can catch the match on either Univision, Univision Deportes, Univision Deportes En Vivo or Univision NOW.