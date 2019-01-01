'God bless our homeland Ghana' Black Stars take to social media on country's Independence Day
As anticipated, there has been a huge Ghana national team player presence on social media as the nation marks 62 years of independence on Wednesday.
The special day - a national holiday - is to commemorate the west African nation's declaration of independence from Britain in 1957.
While the March 6 parade normally takes place outside the nation's capital of Accra, it was moved to the Northern regional capital of Tamale this time around, with a host of foreign-based internationals joining the celebration online.
Goal samples some of the posts from Twitter and Instagram.
HAPPY INDEPENDENCE DAY GHANA 🇬🇭 GOD BLESS BLESS OUR OUR HOMELAND #GHANA🇬🇭 #WEAREBLESS 🇬🇭🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/w0Wmvz0Ry8— M.M.JUNIOR WAKASO (@WakasoBobby) March 6, 2019
GOD BLESS OUR HOMELAND GHANA🇬🇭 ... HAPPY INDEPENDENCE DAY. ##MOTHERLAND 🇬🇭🇬🇭 pic.twitter.com/ijrepzJy8u— baba abdul-rahman (@babarahmangh) March 6, 2019
God bless our homeland,Ghana. pic.twitter.com/VxuT7SsJ8Y— Raphael Dwamena (@RaphaelDwamena) March 6, 2019
GH@62........ Allah bless our homeland 🇬🇭🇬🇭🇬🇭🇬🇭🇬🇭. #ProudGhanaian🇬🇭#happyindependenceday pic.twitter.com/x2hpIXUNMp— lion 16 (@fataud1) March 6, 2019
Happy independence to my beloved 🇬🇭 (Ghana) 62 years today God bless our homeland— EMMANUEL FRIMPONG (@IAMFRIMPONG26) March 6, 2019
Happy 62nd birthday to my motherland 🇬🇭🇬🇭. May Allah continue to make her great & strong. 🎂🎂🍾🍾🍾🍾 pic.twitter.com/1yNUvzYEHH— Kassim Nuhu Adams (@KassimAdams24) March 6, 2019
Happy Independence Day to our motherland Ghana 🇬🇭 🙏. https://t.co/bkwcgMnc3J— M. Waris 🙏 (@warisgh10) March 6, 2019
Happy Independence Day 🇬🇭❤️🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/2qDZESfx5y— Kwesi Appiah (@kwes1appiah) March 6, 2019
6 March , happy Independence day to all my Ghanaians ❤️🇬🇭 pic.twitter.com/fiMl3J0gQ5— Kwateng Enock (@e_kwateng) March 6, 2019
Happy Independence Day to Ghana. God bless our HomeLand 🇬🇭🇬🇭🇬🇭🇬🇭🇬🇭 pic.twitter.com/fDcFFXdfrK— Jonathan Mensah (@Jomens25) March 6, 2019
HAPPY INDEPENDENCE DAY TO OUR HOMELAND GHANA🇬🇭🇬🇭❤️🙏 pic.twitter.com/PgWUtVktwq— Emmanuel Boateng (@EmmanuelBoaten8) March 6, 2019
God bless my homeland Ghana 🇬🇭 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/6YTGMRgOSx— Thomas Agyepong (@Agyepong80) March 6, 2019