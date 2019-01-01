'God bless our homeland Ghana' Black Stars take to social media on country's Independence Day

Goal samples some posts from members of the four-time African champions on their country's special day

As anticipated, there has been a huge national team player presence on social media as the nation marks 62 years of independence on Wednesday.

The special day - a national holiday - is to commemorate the west African nation's declaration of independence from Britain in 1957.

While the March 6 parade normally takes place outside the nation's capital of Accra, it was moved to the Northern regional capital of Tamale this time around, with a host of foreign-based internationals joining the celebration online.

Goal samples some of the posts from Twitter and Instagram.



Article continues below

HAPPY INDEPENDENCE DAY GHANA 🇬🇭 GOD BLESS BLESS OUR OUR HOMELAND #GHANA🇬🇭 #WEAREBLESS 🇬🇭🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/w0Wmvz0Ry8 — M.M.JUNIOR WAKASO (@WakasoBobby) March 6, 2019

God bless our homeland,Ghana. pic.twitter.com/VxuT7SsJ8Y — Raphael Dwamena (@RaphaelDwamena) March 6, 2019

Happy independence to my beloved 🇬🇭 (Ghana) 62 years today God bless our homeland — EMMANUEL FRIMPONG (@IAMFRIMPONG26) March 6, 2019

Happy 62nd birthday to my motherland 🇬🇭🇬🇭. May Allah continue to make her great & strong. 🎂🎂🍾🍾🍾🍾 pic.twitter.com/1yNUvzYEHH — Kassim Nuhu Adams (@KassimAdams24) March 6, 2019

Happy Independence Day to our motherland Ghana 🇬🇭 🙏. https://t.co/bkwcgMnc3J — M. Waris 🙏 (@warisgh10) March 6, 2019

Happy Independence Day 🇬🇭❤️🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/2qDZESfx5y — Kwesi Appiah (@kwes1appiah) March 6, 2019

6 March , happy Independence day to all my Ghanaians ❤️🇬🇭 pic.twitter.com/fiMl3J0gQ5 — Kwateng Enock (@e_kwateng) March 6, 2019

Happy Independence Day to Ghana. God bless our HomeLand 🇬🇭🇬🇭🇬🇭🇬🇭🇬🇭 pic.twitter.com/fDcFFXdfrK — Jonathan Mensah (@Jomens25) March 6, 2019

HAPPY INDEPENDENCE DAY TO OUR HOMELAND GHANA🇬🇭🇬🇭❤️🙏 pic.twitter.com/PgWUtVktwq — Emmanuel Boateng (@EmmanuelBoaten8) March 6, 2019